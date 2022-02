1 Real Estate Stock to Play the E-Commerce Boom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial real estate is one of the hottest commercial real estate subsectors right now, fueled by overwhelming demand from e-commerce and logistics companies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 24, Fool.com contributors Marc Rapport and Matt Frankel discuss why Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) could be a big winner of this trend. Continue reading