Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
12.01.2026 15:03:00
1 Reason Amazon Stock Could Outperform in 2026
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underperformed in 2025, posting a total return of 5.2% compared to a 17.9% return for the S&P 500 index. However, one reason this underperformance is unlikely to persist in 2026 is the growth in Amazon's cloud computing business.Image source: Getty Images.Growth for Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew 17% year over year in the first half of 2025. However, growth accelerated to 20% year over year in the third quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
