Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 15:03:00

1 Reason Amazon Stock Could Outperform in 2026

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underperformed in 2025, posting a total return of 5.2% compared to a 17.9% return for the S&P 500 index. However, one reason this underperformance is unlikely to persist in 2026 is the growth in Amazon's cloud computing business.Image source: Getty Images.Growth for Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew 17% year over year in the first half of 2025. However, growth accelerated to 20% year over year in the third quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten