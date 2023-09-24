|
24.09.2023 12:40:00
1 Reason Apple Stock Is a Screaming Buy, and 1 Reason to Avoid It Like the Plague
Over the past five years, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have soared 218%, which translates to an annualized gain of 26%. That rise undoubtedly beats the gain of the Nasdaq Composite Index by a long shot. But shares are off about 11% from their all-time high price (as of Sept. 21), a move that came about after the business reported its fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings. Perhaps investors aren't happy with softer sales trends. Regardless of what the latest numbers show, it's important to gain a better understanding of Apple. Here's one reason that this top FAANG stock is a no-brainer buy, as well as one reason that investors are better off avoiding it altogether. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|164,28
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.