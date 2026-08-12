BYD Aktie

BYD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.08.2026 08:05:00

1 Reason BYD Co. Could Be the Top Stock Investors Are Missing

It's easy to understand why investors and Wall Street were focused on Western electric vehicle (EV) pioneers, given Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) essentially reenergized the industry from California. When looking for the next soaring Tesla stock, many jumped to look at Rivian or Lucid, while overlooking a growing Chinese Juggernaut, BYD Co. (OTC: BYDDY) -- and that's a mistake. BYD offers an enticing combination of global scale, impressive vertical integration, proven profitability, and the ability to develop a vehicle from the ground up faster than the industry has seen. But the one reason BYD could be the top automotive stock investors are missing is an easy one, with a great recent example: growth.BYD Co. might not be a household name in America, yet. The Chinese automaker doesn't sell a product here thanks to significant tariffs on Chinese EVs, but it has burst onto the global scene over the past five years. Last year, BYD sold more full-electric vehicles than its well-known rival Tesla and, even though BYD ended production of any gasoline-powered vehicles in 2022, it sold more new-energy vehicles (NEVs), which is just a term that combines full-electric and hybrids, than Ford Motor Company sold total vehicles last year. BYD barely celebrated its growth, and instead talked about its new target: overtaking Toyota (NYSE: TM) to become the No. 1 automaker by global sales in five years. BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu stated at its annual shareholder meeting, "BYD will truly become the No. 1 automaker globally in terms of scale in five years." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BYD Co. Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BYD Co. Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BYD Co. Ltd. 9,84 -1,24% BYD Co. Ltd.
BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H- 9,68 -0,21% BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht nach Rekord schwächer in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte zu Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen