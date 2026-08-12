BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
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12.08.2026 08:05:00
1 Reason BYD Co. Could Be the Top Stock Investors Are Missing
It's easy to understand why investors and Wall Street were focused on Western electric vehicle (EV) pioneers, given Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) essentially reenergized the industry from California. When looking for the next soaring Tesla stock, many jumped to look at Rivian or Lucid, while overlooking a growing Chinese Juggernaut, BYD Co. (OTC: BYDDY) -- and that's a mistake. BYD offers an enticing combination of global scale, impressive vertical integration, proven profitability, and the ability to develop a vehicle from the ground up faster than the industry has seen. But the one reason BYD could be the top automotive stock investors are missing is an easy one, with a great recent example: growth.BYD Co. might not be a household name in America, yet. The Chinese automaker doesn't sell a product here thanks to significant tariffs on Chinese EVs, but it has burst onto the global scene over the past five years. Last year, BYD sold more full-electric vehicles than its well-known rival Tesla and, even though BYD ended production of any gasoline-powered vehicles in 2022, it sold more new-energy vehicles (NEVs), which is just a term that combines full-electric and hybrids, than Ford Motor Company sold total vehicles last year. BYD barely celebrated its growth, and instead talked about its new target: overtaking Toyota (NYSE: TM) to become the No. 1 automaker by global sales in five years. BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu stated at its annual shareholder meeting, "BYD will truly become the No. 1 automaker globally in terms of scale in five years." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu BYD Co. Ltd.
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10.08.26
|BYD-Aktie fester: BYD modernisiert den Seal 06 mit LiDAR-Technologie (finanzen.at)
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03.08.26
|BYD-Aktie im Plus: Juli-Absatz des Tesla-Rivalen wächst deutlich (finanzen.at)
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28.07.26
|BYD takes on Japan’s ‘kei’ car market with tiny EV (Financial Times)
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22.07.26
|BYD-Aktie schwächelt: Ermittlungen gegen Ungarns Ex-Minister Szijjártó belasten weiterhin (finanzen.at)
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21.07.26
|BYD-Aktie gibt nach: Ermittlungen gegen Ungarns Ex-Minister Szijjártó (finanzen.at)
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16.07.26
|BYD-Aktie legt zu: Prominenter Neuzugang aus der ungarischen Politik verstärkt Konzern (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|BYD greift Porsche an - Denza Z sorgt für Vorbestellboom - Aktie höher (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|BYD can take Toyota’s crown without the US market, says top executive (Financial Times)
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|BYD Co. Ltd.
|9,84
|-1,24%
|BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H-
|9,68
|-0,21%
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