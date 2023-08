1 Reason Carvana Stock Is a Screaming Buy, and 1 Reason to Avoid It Like the Plague

After tanking 98% in 2022, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares are bouncing back nicely this year. They have soared a whopping 752% in 2023 (as of Aug. 21), a clear sign of renewed optimism from investors. The used car e-commerce company is winning over shareholders by posting better-than-expected financial results. But that doesn't mean it's time to automatically rush into buying the stock now. Let's look at one obvious reason that Carvana's stock is a screaming buy and one reason investors should stay away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel