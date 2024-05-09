|
09.05.2024 13:18:00
1 Reason Goldman Sachs Analysts Are Skeptical of Plug Power Stock
If you listen to Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) management team, there's a ton of long-term upside to the company's business. Trillions of dollars are being invested into renewable technologies right now, including hydrogen fuel cells, which Plug Power specializes in. There's a case to be made that the company is primed to ride a tidal wave of investor interest.Analysts at Goldman Sachs aren't so sure. In fact, according to a new research piece, there's one factor in particular that they are worried about.Plug Power is all in on hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company was founded in 1997 for this purpose. Hydrogen fuel cells are electrochemical units that combine hydrogen and oxygen atoms to produce energy. Hydrogen fuel cells are already being used on a small scale in power plants, vehicles, spacecraft, computers, and cellphones. The issue isn't whether the technology works, but whether it works at scale at an economic price point. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.05.24
|Ausblick: Plug Power stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Analysten-Konsens: Wie geht es für die Plug Power-Aktie weiter? (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Plug Power-Aktie volatil: Plug Power erzielt Fortschritte bei Wasserstoffanlagen - Profitabilität im Fokus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenminus dennoch in Grün: Sorge um Pleite offenbar nicht mehr akut (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Ausblick: Plug Power mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie legt zu: Plug Power verkündet Kostensenkungsprogramm (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie im Fokus: Schafft Plug Power es mit diesen ambitionierten Zielen aus der Krise? (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.24
|Plug Power könnte staatlichen Milliardenkredit erhalten - Zukunft gesichert? (finanzen.at)