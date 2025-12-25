Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
25.12.2025 07:17:00
1 Reason I Am Buying Taiwan Semiconductor Stock to Hold Forever
If you look around your house, you'll likely see a smartphone, TV, laptop, tablet (especially if you have young kids), gaming console, or even smart appliances. One thing all those items have in common is that they rely on semiconductors (chips) to function properly.If you dig deeper into what those chips have in common, they were likely manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (TSMC). TSMC is by far the world's leading chip manufacturer, and that's the reason why I'm loading up on the stock to hold forever.Image source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.