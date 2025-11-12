NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
12.11.2025 11:15:00
1 Reason I Can't Take My Eyes Off Nvidia Stock in 2025
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to ride the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its stock has rocketed 1,200% since bottoming out in the 2022 bear market. That performance reflects its dominant position in the chip industry selling powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) to data centers.Yet despite its run, the reason I can't stop thinking about the investment opportunity with this amazing growth stock is how much profit Nvidia's business is generating. Over the last year, Nvidia earned $86 billion in profit on $165 billion of revenue. Further growth in its data center business should drive significant gains for the stock in 2026 based on its current valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:01
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Michael Burry spekuliert gegen KI-Hype: Fokus auf Aktien von NVIDIA und Palantir (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones im Plus (finanzen.at)