Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
08.05.2026 19:47:00
1 Reason I Will Never Sell Bank of America Stock
During the financial crisis, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) got absolutely hammered. In fact, there were times when industry experts questioned whether the bank would survive. After all, several century-old financial institutions that were thought to be bulletproof ended up closing their doors forever, and Bank of America had an abundance of questionable assets.However, the bank quickly began taking steps to recover under its new CEO, Brian Moynihan. Several investors, including Warren Buffett, saw value in the beaten-down bank stock and decided to buy shares -- and I did as well, accumulating a position in 2012 and 2013. I still own it today and haven't sold a share.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.
|
06.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Bank of America-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bank of America von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier Bank of America-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Bank of America-Aktionäre freuen (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 beendet die Montagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26