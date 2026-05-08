Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

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08.05.2026 19:47:00

1 Reason I Will Never Sell Bank of America Stock

During the financial crisis, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) got absolutely hammered. In fact, there were times when industry experts questioned whether the bank would survive. After all, several century-old financial institutions that were thought to be bulletproof ended up closing their doors forever, and Bank of America had an abundance of questionable assets.However, the bank quickly began taking steps to recover under its new CEO, Brian Moynihan. Several investors, including Warren Buffett, saw value in the beaten-down bank stock and decided to buy shares -- and I did as well, accumulating a position in 2012 and 2013. I still own it today and haven't sold a share.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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