Booking Holdings Aktie

Booking Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089

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01.05.2026 10:47:00

1 Reason I'd Buy Booking Holdings Stock and Never Sell

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the largest travel company in the world, and it's not even that close. The company -- which owns Priceline, Kayak, OpenTable, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and Booking.com -- has a market cap of about $138 billion, which dwarfs second-place Marriott International at $95 billion. Among its online travel stock competitors, it tops Airbnb, which has a market cap of $83 billion.Booking stock has been a solid performer over the years. Over the past five years, it has returned about 12% per year, and over the past 10 years, it has returned roughly 13% per year -- roughly on par with the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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