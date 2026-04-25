Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.04.2026 16:25:00

1 Reason I'd Still Buy Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist and Never Sell

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is starting to regain some momentum, up 50% over the past year. That comes after its share price had been essentially flat for the prior four years.Despite its recent gains, there is still one reason why I'd continue to buy the stock hand over fist and not sell. That reason is that the company is still willing to bet big and innovate. Amazon has always been bold, and that has not changed. It helped pioneer modern-day e-commerce and digital marketplaces, aggressively investing in warehouses and logistics to create a dominant position.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten