Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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25.04.2026 16:25:00
1 Reason I'd Still Buy Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist and Never Sell
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is starting to regain some momentum, up 50% over the past year. That comes after its share price had been essentially flat for the prior four years.Despite its recent gains, there is still one reason why I'd continue to buy the stock hand over fist and not sell. That reason is that the company is still willing to bet big and innovate. Amazon has always been bold, and that has not changed. It helped pioneer modern-day e-commerce and digital marketplaces, aggressively investing in warehouses and logistics to create a dominant position.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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