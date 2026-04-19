Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.04.2026 14:45:00

1 Reason I'd Still Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist and Never Sell

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is on the decline. Since 2026, shares have lost more than 15% of their value. The company recently posted declining automotive sales for the third year in a row, while competition in the electric vehicle (EV) space continues to rise sharply.Still, the company has a market cap north of $1 trillion. That size gives the company something few competitors can match: access to capital. Few companies have the ability to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital as quickly as Tesla. This is partially why the company can target massive growth opportunities that few corporations on Earth could ever dream of going after. In fact, there's one market in particular that could add more than $1 trillion to Tesla's current market cap. If Tesla succeeds in this market, its current troubles will become ancient history.Ridesharing is already a giant business. Uber Technologies has a market cap of around $150 billion. Some forecasts believe the global rideshare market will exceed $650 billion by 2034. But those estimates usually just include the conventional rideshare market. By the end of the decade, there may be a brand new opportunity far bigger than the conventional rideshare market: robotaxis. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
17.04.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
15.04.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
14.04.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
09.04.26 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.04.26 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 340,45 3,04% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
13:54 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen