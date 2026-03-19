Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
19.03.2026 12:00:00
1 Reason I'm Never Selling Novo Nordisk Stock
Over the past two years, investors have sold off Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock as it has faced a number of challenges. It has been losing ground in the GLP-1 market, which accounts for most of its revenue. Novo Nordisk's 2026 guidance implies that its revenue will decline this year. Despite the headwinds, there are many reasons to remain bullish on the company. Here's one reason why, as a shareholder, I intend to stay put. Image source: Getty Images.Novo Nordisk has built a reputation over the past 100 years as a leader in the diabetes drug market. The company has made many breakthroughs and developed several generations of important drugs over this long period. This deep, long-standing expertise grants Novo Nordisk several advantages. First, massive internal data on clinical trial successes and failures can help steer its research in the right direction. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
|
18.03.26
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: STOXX 50 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 fällt zum Handelsende zurück (finanzen.at)
|
10.03.26
|Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|Montagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26