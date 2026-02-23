Novo Nordisk Aktie
1 Reason I'm Seriously Considering Novo Nordisk as a Buy‑and‑Never‑Sell Obesity Stock
First approved for treating diabetes in late 2017, Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) GLP-1 drug Ozempic didn't really take off until about 2021, with the addition of a version tailored to weight loss, called Wegovy. Novo Nordisk's stock price followed suit, gaining about 60% that year.By 2022, the Ozempic engine was gathering steam, boosting the company's total sales growth rate to 18% (but adding only 9% to net income as Novo Nordisk invested in production capacity). The company really hit its stride in 2023 as sales soared 35%, and profits exploded 55% -- only to see the stock stumble when Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) arrived on the scene with Zepbound and Mounjaro in 2024.For Novo Nordisk's stock, it's been mostly downhill since. Its share price topped out above $142 in 2024, around the same time Lilly began stealing its market share, then started sliding. At the close of trading last week, the stock was selling for around $47 per share, 67% below its peak.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
