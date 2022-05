1 Reason Inflation Could Be Good News for AMC and 1 Reason It Could Be Bad

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Widespread inflation is rattling economies and pinching consumers' budgets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased by 8.3% in April from the year before. That was just a little bit lower than the 8.5% year-over-year increase in March, but it is still uncomfortably high. One of the most significant components of inflation is energy, making folks pay more to put gas in their cars to go to the movies. Rising inflation could be good and bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Let's consider each perspective. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading