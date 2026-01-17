The Bank Holdings Aktie
1 Reason Investors Can Take Ford Stock to the Bank
When investors are on the prowl for market-beating investments, many don't drop by the automotive industry with their first stop. The industry is known for being brutally competitive, low margin, and capital intensive, and disruptions in trade policy or tariffs can throw a kink in complicated global distribution networks. The share price returns these stocks provide generally don't beat the market.But Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has something some stocks don't have: a lucrative dividend yield of around 4.2%. That's something that income investors can take to the bank.Image source: Ford Motor Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
