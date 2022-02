1 Reason Investors Should Consider Buying This Video Game Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) fiscal third-quarter results were a business-as-usual type of period. The video game producer delivered non-GAAP revenue (bookings) growth of 6% year over year, which beat management's internal projections but wasn't enough to excite investors. Take-Two shares are currently down 4.9% year to date. The stock has underperformed over the last year, down 16.3%. But investors should consider buying shares during this lull. The growth of Grand Theft Auto V is propping up Take-Two's business until reinforcements arrive, including the eventual release of the next installment in the series, which was recently confirmed by Take-Two's Rockstar Games studio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading