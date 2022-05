1 Reason Netflix Should Sell Ads, and 1 Reason It Shouldn't

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Spurred by the loss of 200,000 subscribers, as well as the possibility of two million more in the current quarter, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen its shares take a beating in 2022 -- down nearly 70% as of this writing. The market's reaction should come as no surprise, given that the company's success depends on adding more customers over time. In order to find ways to keep growing, the management team, led by co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings, has announced it is exploring the introduction of a cheaper, ad-supported tier. What's noteworthy is leadership's sudden change of tone after they have long opposed the idea. Advertising would be a major strategic pivot for this top streaming stock. Let's look at why it makes sense and why it doesn't. Continue reading