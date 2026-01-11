Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
11.01.2026 11:15:00
1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has entered a new phase of its existence. At the end of 2025, longtime Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett handed off his job to top lieutenant, Greg Abel. Given Buffett's long and incredibly successful tenure, it is reasonable for investors to worry about the future. However, there's one very significant reason to still consider buying the stock.Berkshire Hathaway is an unusual company. Although its insurance operations generally leave it classified as a finance company, it is actually a widely diversified conglomerate. It is challenging to convey the company's extensive diversification, as it owned 189 subsidiary companies as of the end of 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
