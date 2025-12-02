NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.12.2025 11:57:00
1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy SoFi Stock
With just a month left to the year, the S&P 500 is back in fine form, up 17% year to date. Unless something disastrous happens, which isn't a possibility to count out, it will be the third year in a row of double-digit gains for the index.While the market has been lifted by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, there are plenty of other high-octane stocks to consider buying right now. And if you already own AI stocks, it would be a good idea to make sure you do have other categories of growth stocks to diversify.SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is an amazing growth stock that has been outperforming the market and most AI stocks, up 85% this year, even though it's just a humble bank stock. OK, maybe it's not so humble. Here's one reason to buy it today.
