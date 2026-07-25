Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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25.07.2026 03:10:20

1 Reason Smart Investors Are Loading Up on Coca-Cola Before July 28

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), the world's largest beverage company, will post its second-quarter earnings report on July 28. Analysts expect its revenue and adjusted EPS to rise 4% and 7%, respectively, year over year. That growth should be driven by its market share gains in Asia and Latin America, robust sales in North America, the strength of its non-soda drinks, cooling inflation, and its supply chain optimization efforts.During its first-quarter report on April 28, Coca-Cola predicted its organic revenue would rise 4%-5% for the full year, while its comparable EPS would grow 8%-9% (6%-7% on a constant-currency basis). It didn't provide an exact outlook for the second quarter, but it predicted the currency tailwinds would boost its organic revenue and comparable EPS. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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