Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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09.05.2026 09:05:00
1 Reason the Final Stock Warren Buffett Bought Is the Ultimate Millionaire-Maker
If you know anything about superinvestor Warren Buffett, you're probably interested in what he's buying -- or selling. It's worth noting that he stepped down from his CEO post at Berkshire Hathaway only a few months ago. So he's likely not doing the investing of Berkshire's cash anymore, but he's still around and still being consulted by Berkshire top brass, so it's likely he still has a say in various investing matters.One of the last stocks Berkshire Hathaway added to its massive portfolio was Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ). In fact, Berkshire has bought shares over the last six reported quarters. A new position was established in the third quarter of 2024, when Berkshire bought 1.3 million shares at an average price of $435 per share. The last purchase, in the fourth quarter of 2025, was 368,055 shares, at an average price of $417. This activity makes some sense: If Domino's was deemed a good buy at $435, it should be an even more compelling buy at $417. After all that activity, Berkshire recently owned 3.35 million shares -- fully 9.9% of the company.You may now be wondering whether you should invest in Domino's Pizza. Here are some reasons why you might:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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26.02.26
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