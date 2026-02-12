Alphabet C Aktie
1 Reason to Buy Alphabet Stock Hand Over Fist
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is showing investors it can profit from artificial intelligence (AI), sending its stock soaring over the past year. The growth in Google Search is one of the best reasons to buy Alphabet stock right now. It is the company's biggest growth engine, accounting for over 55% of Alphabet's total revenue. Gemini-powered experiences are driving higher user engagement and becoming a competitive advantage.Image source: Getty Images.Search revenue grew 17% year over year last quarter, reaching $63 billion. This momentum comes as the company launched Gemini 3 into its AI Mode search feature. In the U.S, management has seen the number of queries made with AI Mode double per user since launch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
