|
15.10.2023 14:50:00
1 Reason to Buy AMD Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
Starting around 2017 with the launch of its Zen architecture, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been staging an epic comeback. The seeds were planted way back in 2009 when the semiconductor company spun off its manufacturing operations and transformed itself into a chip designer. By getting out of the capital-intensive business of making chips, AMD could focus its energy on design.That focus has paid off, with AMD winning share in both the PC CPU and server CPU markets over the past few years. AMD's progress in winning over data center and cloud customers with its powerful server chips is particularly impressive, given that rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) had a near-monopoly not long ago.In the world of server CPUs, the total cost of ownership is critical. The sticker price of a server CPU is only a small part of the total cost. The cost of actually running the chip, feeding it the power it needs to churn through workloads, adds up over the chip's lifespan. Customers don't just want the most powerful chip; they want the most efficient chip as well, and one with high core counts to minimize the number of servers required.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|100,00
|-3,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.