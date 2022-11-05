|
05.11.2022 14:10:00
1 Reason to Buy Atlassian Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
Shares of productivity and collaboration software provider Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) plunged nearly 30% on Friday following a quarterly report that did not sit well with investors. While revenue grew by 31% in the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, the company is starting to feel the effects of a difficult economic environment.The rate at which users of free plans are converting to paid plans was already deteriorating, and that trend worsened in Q1. One of the main ways Atlassian wins new customers is to offer fairly generous free plans for its software. If that free customer expands usage and runs up against the limits of the free plan, they can upgrade to a paid plan and join nearly 250,000 paying Atlassian customers.On top of the slowdown in customer acquisition, existing paid customers are pulling back on growing their spending. With layoffs and hiring freezes making headlines, this isn't too surprising. A business focused on controlling costs will likely be a bit stingier when it comes to adding seats.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
