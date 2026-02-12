Dell Technologies Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025

12.02.2026 20:55:00

1 Reason to Buy Dell Technologies Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

If excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) caused a stock market bubble in 2025, major technology players plan to inflate it more than ever in 2026.AI stocks have soared because investors have high expectations for future financial results. Big tech is proving those hopes are well-founded. The four major hyperscalers, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), plan to spend roughly $650 billion in 2026 on capital expenditures (capex), much of which will be directed toward AI. In other words, investors should brace themselves for unprecedented AI infrastructure spending this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
