Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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26.10.2026 20:00:00
1 Reason to Buy Meta Stock Now and Hold for the Long Term
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, makes nearly all of its money from ads. As of Oct. 22, the stock is down about 10% from its September high of $779.82. This is despite a strong third-quarter earnings report, with revenue growing 26% year over year.
One reason I see the dip as a buying opportunity is that Meta is building new revenue streams that could make it an even stronger business over time. Meta's non-ad revenue from its apps grew 59% to $1.1 billion. Management said this growth came mainly from WhatsApp paid messaging -- businesses paying to message their customers on the app -- and subscriptions.
Another non-advertising revenue stream is Meta One, a subscription service that unlocks extra features across the company's apps, which has passed 15 million subscriptions and trials. That's less than 2% of Meta's total revenue today, but it's growing more than twice as fast as the company overall.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|16:28
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16:28
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16:28
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|566,00
|-1,48%
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