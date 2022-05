1 Reason to Buy Nike Stock and Hold for Decades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the trailing five- and 10-year periods, Nike 's (NYSE: NKE) stock has produced stellar returns of 129% and 353%, respectively, handily beating the S&P 500. Investors who simply bought shares for no other reason than they loved the company's products would've done extremely well. In fact, that's the approach popularized by famous investor Peter Lynch. However, when thinking of stocks that investors can buy and hold for a long period of time, it comes down to a business that is durable more than anything else. And this means staying relevant in the eyes of consumers not just now, but far into the future. Nike has proven in the past that it fits this description. I expect much of the same going forward. And this makes its stock a compelling portfolio addition for ultra-long-term-focused investors. Continue reading