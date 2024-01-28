|
28.01.2024 13:25:00
1 Reason to Buy Novavax Stock Hand Over Fist and 1 Reason to Sell
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have offered investors a roller coaster ride over the past few years. They soared more than 2,700% in early pandemic days as investors bet on the company's investigational vaccine -- then plummeted 98% from their peak as the vaccine entered the market late, missing out on the biggest revenue opportunity.Today, the company is generating sales from its vaccine, but less than anticipated, and that's forced Novavax to realign its cost base with the revenue opportunity. The biotech last year cut 20% of its workforce, and thanks to other efforts aims to reduce its research and administrative expenses by more than 55% this year compared to 2022. Wall Street has high hopes for Novavax shares, predicting a potential gain of 373% in the coming 12 months.At the same time, the company still is in the middle of its cost-cutting effort and faces other challenges. What should investors do? Here's one reason to buy Novavax stock hand over fist -- and one reason to sell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Novavax präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.09.23
|BioNTech-, Moderna- und Novavax-Aktien auf Talfahrt: Angepasste Impfstoffe für neue Corona-Impfsaison (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: Novavax zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)