Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
08.12.2025 12:30:00
1 Reason to Buy Palantir Stock Before 2026 and 1 Reason to Sell
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks since 2023. Its share price has more than doubled every year since then, and there is reason to think it will remain a popular pick heading into 2026.Its strong performance has led enthused investors, and that has led to a rising valuation, making it a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Palantir's growth is accelerating, and with many companies still only beginning to incorporate AI into their operations, the opportunity for further outsized growth is there.Given these conflicting takes on the stock, what should potential investors think? Let's see if an answer is out there and explore reasons to buy and sell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
02.12.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|KI-Aktie unter Druck: November-Abverkauf bei der Palantir-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie in Grün - trotz kräftiger Insiderverkäufe (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie setzt Konsolidierung trotz Australien-News fort (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|NHS-Schulungsprogramme geplant - Palantir-Aktie nach Rally schwächer (finanzen.at)