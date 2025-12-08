Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 12:30:00

1 Reason to Buy Palantir Stock Before 2026 and 1 Reason to Sell

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks since 2023. Its share price has more than doubled every year since then, and there is reason to think it will remain a popular pick heading into 2026.Its strong performance has led enthused investors, and that has led to a rising valuation, making it a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Palantir's growth is accelerating, and with many companies still only beginning to incorporate AI into their operations, the opportunity for further outsized growth is there.Given these conflicting takes on the stock, what should potential investors think? Let's see if an answer is out there and explore reasons to buy and sell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten