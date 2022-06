1 Reason to Buy Teladoc Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Telemedicine specialist Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) has had a rough go of it in the past year. The company's shares have plunged by 79% in the trailing 12-month period. While marketwide issues (inflation, geopolitical tensions, etc.) have undoubtedly played a role, Teladoc faces headwinds of its own. On the other hand, there are still solid reasons to consider purchasing shares of this struggling healthcare stock.Let's look at one reason to be bullish on Teladoc stock and one reason investors might want to look elsewhere.TDOC data by YChartsContinue reading