|
15.08.2023 13:41:00
1 Reason to Buy Uber Stock Now, and 1 Reason to Hold Off
Uber (NYSE: UBER) recently reported second-quarter results, with revenue of $9.2 billion missing Wall Street analyst expectations. But the management team did offer strong guidance, and Uber posted its first-ever operating profit. Nonetheless, shares have trended lower since the announcement, even though they're up 77% this year (as of Aug. 11). The business might be turning the corner from a financial perspective, but it's a good idea not to rush and add Uber to your portfolio just yet. There are some key considerations to keep in mind. Let's look at one reason investors would want to buy Uber stock right now, and one important reason to hold off on purchasing shares in this transportation-as-a-service business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!