01.04.2024 07:11:00
1 Reason to Buy Walgreens, 1 Reason to Sell, and a Better High-Yield Stock to Buy Either Way
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has been a brutal investment for the past nine years. Shares are down more than 75% from the all-time high, reached way back in early 2015. The one saving grace for investors during much of this period was the company's dividend, which the Board was still steadily increasing every year. From 2014 through late 2023, the payout was increased 40%.Well, even that's gone, with the near-halving of the dividend late last year now resulting in a payout that's 26% lower than it was in 2015.The good news is a new CEO is taking steps to slash costs and stimulate profitable growth. Is Walgreens stock a buy now? Keep reading for the one reason why it could be compelling, a major yellow flag that says maybe it's not, plus a stock that you may want to consider instead.
