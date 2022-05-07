1 Reason to Take a Closer Look at Trivago

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) has struggled for nearly its entire history as a publicly traded company. The travel metasearch competes directly against the two companies it counts on for most of its business, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE), which dominate the online travel agency industry. Its pre-pandemic attempts to grow by plowing most of its revenue into brand and performance marketing fell flat in a crowded field.Additionally, the market's shift to home-sharing and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has presented another challenge for the company, though it's responded by adding more than 3 million alternative accommodations to its listings in the last few years.Continue reading