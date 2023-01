1 Reason Warren Buffett Loves Bank of America

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, and his success helped build his company Berkshire Hathaway into one of the largest conglomerates in the world.When researching new stocks, Buffett says he looks for stocks with strong financial performance. But he's not just looking for good performance over one or two years. He wants consistency over five to 10 years. Buffett wants the stocks he invests in to be able to generate strong financial performance over and over and in a variety of different economic scenarios.One of the largest holdings in Berkshire's portfolio, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), has certainly shown its ability to do this over the last decade, especially when you look at one key financial metric that happens to be a big reason Buffett loves Bank of America .Continue reading