NEWSMA b Aktie
WKN DE: A413D6 / ISIN: US65250K1051
|
24.12.2025 06:19:00
1 Reason Why I Can't Bring Myself to Touch Newsmax Stock With a 10‑Foot Pole
Unless you are a Washington insider, mixing politics and investing seems like a recipe for disaster. Primarily, this is because it appears that politics and market psychology often skew valuation in many of these stocks. Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) is a great example of this phenomenon in action.Newsmax became one of the meme stocks after its initial public offering (IPO) and soared to prices that failed to correspond with the company's underlying value. Even as this meme wave has come and gone, and shares now trade below their initial price, valuation remains skewed.Unless the company starts using this rich valuation to its advantage, giving it a hard pass seems to be the best course of action.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-
|8,66
|-3,67%