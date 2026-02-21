Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
21.02.2026 13:30:00
1 Reason Why Investors Shouldn't Worry About This No-Brainer AI Stock's Biggest Competitive Risk
In November 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT 3.5 to incredible success. Within two months, the chatbot had amassed 100 million users, who found the human dialogue and code and text generation to be groundbreaking. Any time a widely adopted product or service enters the market, investors worry about the threat it can pose to the incumbents. This was certainly the case with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). There were fears that its crown jewel, Google Search, was counting down the days until it became obsolete.We're now more than three years after ChatGPT's launch. And Alphabet shareholders shouldn't worry. Here's one reason why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!