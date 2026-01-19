Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
19.01.2026
1 Reason Why Now Is a Great Time to Buy the Invesco QQQ Trust
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has been a stellar performer. In the past 10 years, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) has generated a total return of 541% (as of Jan. 15). This gain would've turned a $10,000 starting sum into $64,100 today. This certainly is much better than the results that the vast majority of active fund managers achieved. The future will still be good for investors. Here's one reason why now is a great time to buy this popular ETF.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
