Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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21.06.2026 20:00:00
1 Reason Why the Fed's Decision to Keep Interest Rates Steady Is No Match for Costco Stock
Kevin Warsh just had his first meeting as the new Federal Reserve chairman. In what was a highly anticipated decision, the world's most powerful central bank chose unanimously to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged within a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Half of the meeting's participants also expect at least one rate hike in 2026. This is unwelcome news for investors who were hoping for a more accommodative interest rate policy. Blame it on elevated inflation levels.But Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders aren't worried. Here is one clear reason why the Fed's moves are no match for this top retail stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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