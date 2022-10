1 Reason You Don't Want to Own PC Makers Like HP and Dell Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

None of the major computer companies have released last quarter's earnings results yet. But they're likely to be disappointing.That's the bigger takeaway from International Data Corp.'s most recent look at quarterly PC sales, anyway. Already slowing down from the pandemic-driven buying boom, demand for personal computers plummeted in the third quarter, boding poorly for most of the industry's upcoming earnings reports. It's the last thing the already struggling technology sector needs right now .All told, computer shipments fell 15% year over year to 74.3 million last quarter, rising just slightly from the second quarter's suppressed figure. That's not a huge mathematical stumble, but it is significant by the slow-moving PC market's standards. It's also the second consecutive quarter the industry has suffered such a slowdown.Continue reading