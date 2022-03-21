1 Recent SPAC IPO With Home Run Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To put it mildly, the stock market has generally not been kind to the hundreds of companies that went public via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) over the past couple of years. A few SPAC IPOs are trading for more than their $10 initial share prices, but these are the exception, not the rule. Far more of them have lost at least half their value.Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) is somewhere in the middle of that pack. It's down by about 15% since its December debut. But look past the stock price performance, and you'll see that the underlying business is firing on all cylinders. Here's what Vacasa does and why patient investors might want to take a closer look at it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading