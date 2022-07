1 Recession-Proof Investment I'm Stocking Up On Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not easy to be an investor right now . The S&P 500 is down close to 20% from its peak in early January, inflation is up 9.1% over the past year (the highest spike in more than 40 years), and there's a chance that a recession could be looming.It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market and the economy stabilize. However, investing during a downturn isn't as risky as it might seem.While it's important to invest carefully and take precautions during an economic slump, there's one recession-proof investment that could help you generate long-term wealth: S&P 500 ETFs.Continue reading