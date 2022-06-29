|
29.06.2022 13:59:00
1 Recession-Proof Stock to Buy Now
It's a tricky time to be an investor: The market sell-off is creating some enticing bargains, but the prospect of a possible recession is scaring some investors away from investing in stocks. A measured approach that may offer some peace of mind is investing in resilient businesses that remain in high demand even during times of economic distress.One such business that deserves investors' attention is Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company. Let's look at why investing in Crowdstrike now can help investors weather slowing economic conditions and yield stellar returns in the long run.Cyberattacks -- or hacking websites and technology systems of companies -- unfortunately have become a regular event. The growing digitization of the world is making life more convenient, but it is also giving bad actors a larger surface area to break into organizational boundaries and steal and sell sensitive information such as consumer data, intellectual property, and state secrets, causing catastrophic damage.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!