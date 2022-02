1 Red Flag and 1 Green Flag for Scotts Miracle-Gro

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) has had a hard 12 months, with its shares down more than $100 from a year ago.The gardening supply company with a connection to the cannabis market released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter report on Feb. 1. The news wasn't great, but thanks to a heads-up release by Scotts in January, it was hardly unexpected.Part of the problem for the company is that it did so well early in the pandemic, when housebound workers began to focus more on gardening, that the company's most recent numbers now look pale in comparison.