30.03.2023 13:00:00
1 Red Flag for Apple In 2023, and 1 Green Flag
With the largest market cap in the world at $2.5 trillion and stock growth of 286% in the last five years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an attractive investment. The company is home to a potent brand that amassed immense loyalty from consumers, who have been drawn in by quality products and their interconnectivity, which promotes ease of use. However, there are positives and negatives for Apple's future. Recent reports have revealed dissent among executives at the company over its planned launch of a virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset, signaling a potential red flag. The question is whether Apple can replicate its past success in entering new markets, which has seen it gain significant share in multiple markets.Here is one red flag and one green flag for Apple in 2023. Continue reading
