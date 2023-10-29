|
29.10.2023 12:10:00
1 Red Flag for Etsy Stock in 2023, and 1 Green Flag
If you're searching for growth at a reasonable price, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has likely landed on a few of your stock screens in recent months. The former Wall Street darling has been crushed lately, falling nearly 50% so far in 2023 even as most of its e-commerce peers have rallied. Etsy stock has become much cheaper, as a result, when compared to companies like eBay, Shopify, and Wayfair. Is this e-commerce stock now a bargain or a value trap?Potential investors should do their best to approach any Etsy stock purchase with a clear understanding of the company's main challenges. Stocks don't typically decline by over 40% for no reason, after all. With that understanding in mind, let's look at a key factor pressuring the business, along with 1 reason to be optimistic about its earnings prospects.Etsy made progress in consolidating most of the gains that it achieved during the booming growth days of the pandemic. Yet its sales trends still look weak compared to some e-commerce specialists. Sales volumes were flat on its platform last quarter, about even with eBay's performance, while Shopify reported an 18% year-over-year volume spike. Amazon reported accelerating growth in its product sales as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Green Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Green Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Etsy Inc
|59,01
|0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.