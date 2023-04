1 Red-Hot AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 244%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Buzz about artificial intelligence (AI) has kicked into overdrive this year, as consumers and investors alike have been transfixed by advancements in next-generation chatbots.Natural language processing tool ChatGPT -- the brainchild of start-up OpenAI -- stunned users with its human-like interaction and ability to hold a conversation, summarize content, write a term paper, and even create apps and write code. This could be just the beginning of the opportunity represented by AI ."AI should increase the productivity of knowledge workers more than fourfold by 2030," foresees Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management. The investment firm's Big Ideas 2023 report estimates that "If [AI] vendors were to capture 10% of [the] value created by their products, AI software could generate up to $14 trillion in revenue and $90 trillion in enterprise value in 2030."