|
06.05.2023 15:44:00
1 Relatively Safe Dividend Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
If you can buy high-quality dividend stocks when other investors sour on them, you can plant the seeds for robust returns in the future. And that's exactly why it might be worth buying shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) like it's about to go out of style.Despite its fully expected, yet ultimately abysmal, first-quarter earnings, the 1% total return of its shares over the last 12 months is still above and beyond the 4% loss for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, the ETF tracking the S&P 500 index. Few other players could see their earnings evaporate and still outperform the overall market. Here's why AbbVie can do it, and why it could be a smart investment for long-term holding.AbbVie is one of the world's pharmaceutical leaders, and that's one of the core reasons that it's a relatively safe dividend stock. Its forward dividend yield is currently in the ballpark of 4%, which is higher than that of many of its big pharma competitors. Over the last five years, its dividend has risen by 54%, and management is keen to keep the good times rolling.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|8,60
|-6,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.