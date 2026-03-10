Best Buy Aktie

Best Buy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 14:40:00

1 Retail Stock I'd Rather Own Than Best Buy

Last week, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) posted mixed results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, missing analysts' consensus revenue expectations but beating earnings expectations. Looking ahead to its fiscal 2027, CFO Matt Bilunas said the retailer was "excited about the momentum in our business," but also warned it will "continue to navigate a mixed macro environment."Despite the quarter's mixed results and the macroeconomic challenges the company may face, investors still liked what they saw enough to boost the stock price last week after the report was published.Best Buy certainly grabbed headlines after its earnings report, but I believe another retail stock has much more upside ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Best Buy Co. Inc.

mehr Nachrichten