|
14.04.2023 14:00:00
1 Retirement Account You'll Wish You Had Opened Sooner
You probably have a number of options to save for retirement, but there's one retirement account you'll want to open right now if you haven't already: a Roth IRA. The Roth IRA is similar to a traditional IRA, but it has some very important and unique rules to follow. One of those rules is commonly known as the five-year rule, which says you cannot withdraw earnings from your account without penalty if it's been less than five years since opening and funding a Roth IRA. Failure to comply will result in a 10% tax penalty on the earnings in the account.This rule is in addition to the age requirement that you must be 59 1/2 to withdraw earnings from a Roth IRA -- or a regular IRA, for that matter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sooner Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sooner Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.