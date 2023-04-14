1 Retirement Account You'll Wish You Had Opened Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You probably have a number of options to save for retirement, but there's one retirement account you'll want to open right now if you haven't already: a Roth IRA. The Roth IRA is similar to a traditional IRA, but it has some very important and unique rules to follow. One of those rules is commonly known as the five-year rule, which says you cannot withdraw earnings from your account without penalty if it's been less than five years since opening and funding a Roth IRA. Failure to comply will result in a 10% tax penalty on the earnings in the account.This rule is in addition to the age requirement that you must be 59 1/2 to withdraw earnings from a Roth IRA -- or a regular IRA, for that matter.